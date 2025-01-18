This Is How Many Restaurants Lisa Vanderpump Owns

Lisa Vanderpump has accomplished a lot in her life. She's been an actress, a philanthropist, a reality TV star, and is most well-known for being the boss lady in the hospitality industry. It all started in 2005 when she and her husband, Ken Todd, co-partnered with friend Guillermo Zapata and his wife, Nathalie, to run SUR Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood, California. It's best known for its legendary cocktails and was the main setting for Bravo TV's "Vanderpump Rules." The uber-popular reality series has run for 11 seasons and counting and originally focused on a group of 20-somethings working at SUR Restaurant and serving up the drama. While SUR might be the most famous of Vanderpump's restaurants, it's not the only one she owns. Vanderpump and her husband have opened over 30 restaurants throughout their careers.

Vanderpump knows what the people want regarding over-the-top decor and food and drink. In fact, she's built an entire empire solely on her industry experience. Although some of her establishments have fallen victim to hardships, like Villa Blanca, which closed during the pandemic in 2020, and Pump Restaurant, which closed in 2023, others have been opened recently, like Wolf by Vanderpump and Pinky's by Vanderpump at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. It's safe to say Vanderpump knows what she's doing when it comes to the bar and restaurant biz.