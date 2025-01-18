This Is How Many Restaurants Lisa Vanderpump Owns
Lisa Vanderpump has accomplished a lot in her life. She's been an actress, a philanthropist, a reality TV star, and is most well-known for being the boss lady in the hospitality industry. It all started in 2005 when she and her husband, Ken Todd, co-partnered with friend Guillermo Zapata and his wife, Nathalie, to run SUR Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood, California. It's best known for its legendary cocktails and was the main setting for Bravo TV's "Vanderpump Rules." The uber-popular reality series has run for 11 seasons and counting and originally focused on a group of 20-somethings working at SUR Restaurant and serving up the drama. While SUR might be the most famous of Vanderpump's restaurants, it's not the only one she owns. Vanderpump and her husband have opened over 30 restaurants throughout their careers.
Vanderpump knows what the people want regarding over-the-top decor and food and drink. In fact, she's built an entire empire solely on her industry experience. Although some of her establishments have fallen victim to hardships, like Villa Blanca, which closed during the pandemic in 2020, and Pump Restaurant, which closed in 2023, others have been opened recently, like Wolf by Vanderpump and Pinky's by Vanderpump at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. It's safe to say Vanderpump knows what she's doing when it comes to the bar and restaurant biz.
What are Lisa Vanderpump's newest restaurants like?
Lisa Vanderpump's past business ventures might not have all worked out, but she knew how to turn things up the notch with her newest restaurant openings: Wolf by Vanderpump in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Pinky's by Vanderpump in Las Vegas. Both establishments opened in 2024, and while they may have Vanderpump's personality and aesthetic stamped all over them, they're pretty different from one another. Wolf is a new addition to Harvey's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino, offering a full menu that boasts everything from delectable entrées to tasty bite-sized appetizers, like crowd-pleasing cheese balls. Vanderpump made sure the menu at Wolf incorporates locally sourced flavors and ingredients used to play on classic dishes. The vibe is a bit more rustic than most of her restaurants but it is still totally her.
Seven hours northwest of Lake Tahoe, you'll find Pinky's at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. Offering dainty and decadent touches from the menu to the restaurant decor, you'll find unique offerings like luxuriant seafood towers and lavish cocktail desserts.