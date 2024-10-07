Serve Individual Cheese Balls For A Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer
Cheese balls are a timeless appetizer, one of the many ways that we are allowed the immense pleasure of ingesting cheese at parties. Of all the ways to use cream cheese, this one is definitely a favorite. Covered in sliced nuts and mixed with spices that elevate the cheese's natural flavor, there aren't many reasons to complain about a homemade cheese ball until you're the one trying to cut a slice out of it.
Let's face it, there's no convenient way to cut into a cheese ball without having to grab it with someone's hands. We've all been faced with the awkward feeling of holding a plate with one hand while simultaneously navigating cutlery hoping that a friend will help out. At a party, no one wants to be "that" guy touching the food directly, so we've figured out a better way to go about the process. Take the extra prep time to turn your large cheese ball into individual, bite-sized pieces instead of one big ball.
Sharing isn't always caring
Along with being easier to handle at a party, the cheese-to-topping ratio is different with individual servings, guaranteeing nuts with every bite. Now there's no need to let the middle of your cheese ball get ignored after the chopped nuts are all gone and your guests will be even happier to fill up on cheese. One consideration while using this method is that you will need to stock up on more toppings than you would normally use for a fully covered cheese ball. Individual, fully covered bites are sure to require more than one massive ball. Less cost-effective, but definitely full of more flavor, the slightly higher cost is worth it.
All you have to do is prepare a cheese ball the same way you normally would but add in the extra steps to make the big ball into smaller versions. Your guests won't be able to keep their hands off these individual servings without having to touch the food that everyone is eating.