Serve Individual Cheese Balls For A Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer

Cheese balls are a timeless appetizer, one of the many ways that we are allowed the immense pleasure of ingesting cheese at parties. Of all the ways to use cream cheese, this one is definitely a favorite. Covered in sliced nuts and mixed with spices that elevate the cheese's natural flavor, there aren't many reasons to complain about a homemade cheese ball until you're the one trying to cut a slice out of it.

Let's face it, there's no convenient way to cut into a cheese ball without having to grab it with someone's hands. We've all been faced with the awkward feeling of holding a plate with one hand while simultaneously navigating cutlery hoping that a friend will help out. At a party, no one wants to be "that" guy touching the food directly, so we've figured out a better way to go about the process. Take the extra prep time to turn your large cheese ball into individual, bite-sized pieces instead of one big ball.