Virginia Is Home To The Most Extravagant Arby's In The US

There's something delightfully oxymoronic about the phrase "the world's most extravagant Arby's." It's like referring to "the world's softest diamond," or "the most graceful bull in a china shop." Arby's may be a monument to excess, but that excess begins and ends with the food. After all, we do not need brightly lit interiors or comfortable upholstery when we have "the meats." And yet, in the town of Colonial Heights, Virginia, there is an incredibly extravagant Arby's location that stands as the largest Arby's in the world.

Civil War buffs may know Colonial Heights as the home of Violet Bank, the plantation house Robert E. Lee used as his headquarters during part of the Siege of Petersburg in 1864. But Colonial Heights is also not far from Virginia's capital, Richmond. This city happens to be home to The Restaurant Company, which operates numerous Arby's locations in the greater Richmond area, including the world's largest. In the past, Arby's has been heavily criticized in Richmond thanks to a location that was overrun with rats. However, The Restaurant Company's huge Colonial Heights location has gone someway in adding a little shine back to the Arby's name.