Why You Should Start Shopping At More Than One Costco Location

While shopping at multiple stores to find the best products and deals is enticing, this option might not be available for everyone. Luckily, there are other tricks to get the best out of your Costco trip. When you finally get a cart and are on your way, start your journey at the back of the store. It'll get you closer to the best deals in the store, away from the foot traffic up front. On the other hand, the front of the store, near the check-out lanes, tends to have the newest products Costco has to offer. Keep in mind, these items might not be on sale and may not be worth it... for now.

Another tip is to bring a friend or family member to shop with you. Sometimes, it can be daunting to go to Costco with just a few items on your list. But if there's someone to tag along that also needs the same things, it could save you both time and money in the end by splitting the wholesale item. Lord knows some items are big enough to feed an army, so instead of trying to find a spare shelf in your home to store the overstock, ask a loved one to split the price with you. You're both winning in the end!