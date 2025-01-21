The Genius McDonald's Combo That Gives You Sweet And Salty With Every Bite

By now, you've probably seen the hacks people have dreamt up from regular menu items at fast-food restaurants. Be it a need for change or creativity, people these days love to come up with ideas to contribute to the infamous "secret menu items" even if only to get a like on social media. Whatever the case, McDonald's has long been targeted as a chain for the most outrageous combos that are sometimes genius and sometimes a little wonky. If you're unsure what you're craving, you won't have to choose between savory or sweet with this trending idea.

You'll have to beat the morning crowd to snag the "salty" part of the combo during breakfast hours, but it'll be worth it. Allow me to introduce you to the McFlurry Hashbrown Sandwich. Yes, people, breakfast and dessert at McDonald's have come full circle as two delicious pieces of hashbrowns and a big dollop of a McFlurry are joined together as one.

Created by an Australian influencer family, this combination will confuse your taste buds but simultaneously delight them. How does this combination actually work? Well, I imagine the same way dipping your french fries into a cup of ice cream would be — tasty and oh-so-addicting. So, next time you're at McDonald's and can't decide what to order, the McFlurry Hashbrown Sandwich might be what you need to curb your fast-food craving.