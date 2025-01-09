What Trader Joe's Sugared Rice Cracker Stars Taste Like

Trader Joe's is currently offering a limited-time snack called Sugared Rice Cracker Stars, which caught our staff's attention at the store recently. The package describes them as "crunchy with a balance of sweetness and saltiness," and since I'm a general fan of that combo, I figured I'd take my coworker's recommendation to pick up a bag in order to give them a taste test.

They're made in Thailand, and their ingredients list is simple, consisting of only rice, sugar, soy sauce, honey, maltodextrin, and tapioca starch. Immediately judging from the package, I knew I'd had something similar previously, so I also went to the Korean grocery store to try and pick up what I believe to be the inspiration for the snack. Since Trader Joe's is notorious for taking various packaged good recipes you'd find from different ethnic cuisines to repurpose them for its highly dedicated customer base, I wanted to see if this was just a straight dupe of a classic type of Asian snack, or whether or not Trader Joe's had created its own unique snack that's worth going out of your way to get.