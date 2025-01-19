How Your Cocktail Shaker Can Actually Help Make Tastier Salads

Cocktail shakers can sometimes become nothing more than a pretty piece of decor on a bar that you've never really touched. Let's be honest — you don't need one to throw together a rum and coke or TikTok's tequila apple juice cocktail. But maybe a gorgeous shaker caught your eye at a specialty store, and you just couldn't leave it behind. If you're looking for an excuse to get any use out of it at all, that cocktail shaker can actually double as an excellent tool to make your salads even tastier!

No, we're not suggesting you use them as an unusually small salad shaker, if that's what you were initially thinking. Instead, cocktail shakers can be used to create amazing homemade vinaigrettes. You can easily shake up a large batch of Chipotle's honey vinaigrette dressing or Nora Ephron's vinaigrette, not to mention the classics like Italian, balsamic, or honey mustard. Yes, there's such a thing as a dressing shaker, but why go out and spend the extra cash when you can finally find a purpose for that underused cocktail shaker sitting at home?