How Your Cocktail Shaker Can Actually Help Make Tastier Salads
Cocktail shakers can sometimes become nothing more than a pretty piece of decor on a bar that you've never really touched. Let's be honest — you don't need one to throw together a rum and coke or TikTok's tequila apple juice cocktail. But maybe a gorgeous shaker caught your eye at a specialty store, and you just couldn't leave it behind. If you're looking for an excuse to get any use out of it at all, that cocktail shaker can actually double as an excellent tool to make your salads even tastier!
No, we're not suggesting you use them as an unusually small salad shaker, if that's what you were initially thinking. Instead, cocktail shakers can be used to create amazing homemade vinaigrettes. You can easily shake up a large batch of Chipotle's honey vinaigrette dressing or Nora Ephron's vinaigrette, not to mention the classics like Italian, balsamic, or honey mustard. Yes, there's such a thing as a dressing shaker, but why go out and spend the extra cash when you can finally find a purpose for that underused cocktail shaker sitting at home?
Your cocktail shaker's new job as a vinaigrette-making hero
A vinaigrette's two most basic ingredients are oil and vinegar. To make a great vinaigrette, those foundational components (plus additions such as citrus juice, maple syrup, or mustard) need to be vigorously combined until they reach a creamy, velvety texture, which is why a cocktail shaker works so well. Placing the ingredients into the shaker and sealing the lid makes it easy to quickly and effectively emulsify the ingredients. Since a cocktail shaker is specifically designed for shaking liquids, the cap and lid create an airtight seal, meaning no leaks or spills as you shake.
The strainer lid provides yet another advantage of using a cocktail shaker to create a vinaigrette. The small openings in the lid mean you're less likely to spill as you turn the shake to pour dressing over your salad. Those tiny holes also mean you'll have a smoother consistency to the vinaigrette, stopping herb stems or seeds before they make it to your bowl. A cobbler cocktail shaker –- the one with a main glass, a straining component, and a small cap –- is the best variety to make well-mixed vinaigrettes that are easy to pour out when finished. If you've got a cocktail shaker sitting in your house, consider it your new salad dressing secret weapon.