The Tastiest Steak Features A Funky Cheese Crust

When you think about what to pair with steak for a delectable dinner, your mind probably jumps to red wine first. What's the best wine for steak, and should we break open the Spanish Tempranillo, Argentinian Malbec, or Portuguese Touriga Nacional? Now, we're not saying to put the corkscrew away, even though some experts controversially believe food-wine pairings are a load of rubbish. But the real staple you need to take your steak from "delicious" to "shut-up-and-eat-this" is actually cheese. Not just any cheese, of course, but rather a gloriously funky, crispy cheese crust. Steak purists might insist you only need some flavorful compound butter, salt, or maybe a drizzle of jus, but they clearly have never sunk their teeth into a cut crusted with tangy blue cheese or parmesan.

Here's the deal: Blue cheese knows how to handle a ribeye, with its creamy tang blending with the steak's rich marbled fat like a pro. Parmesan, on the other hand, gives tender filet mignon the salty crunch it never knew it needed. The sizzling, golden crust clings to the meat like it was meant to be there all along — and let's face it, it was. Timid at the skillet? Don't worry. Grilling up this masterpiece is actually surprisingly easy. Once your steak is seared how you like it, just pile on your cheese of choice and slide it under the broiler. In minutes, you'll be rewarded with a bubbling, golden crust of flavor that'll have your kitchen smelling like the inside of a five-star restaurant.