Here's What You Need To Know When Trying To Eat Vegetarian In Europe

When traveling to Europe, many visitors try to hit several countries in one trip. This makes strategic sense, but it also makes talking about eating habits difficult, since every country has different food traditions. Still, generalizations can be helpful, so let's skip the nuance and go for a rule that'll help vegetarians traveling to the continent: Be as specific as possible. Although awareness of meatless diets is spreading, it is still common for waiters to think that "vegetarian" refers to a meal not containing red meat. They might say something is vegetarian if it has chicken or fish. Even worse, they might not warn you if a meal contains an animal product that is not obvious, as when a soup has been made with fish sauce. A good way to avoid this happening is to learn how to say that you don't consume any animal in the languages of the countries you're visiting. You might get weird looks, but it'll help you avoid misunderstandings.

Try to do this especially with older waiters or store owners. Younger people are usually more aware of and familiar with vegan and vegetarian practices, even if they don't follow these diets themselves. Older people might have a harder time understanding your restrictions, as any vegetarian with an older aunt or uncle can tell you. (They always try to offer you chicken as an alternative to red meat.) It's also a lot easier to find vegetarian-friendly dishes in big cities than in the countryside.