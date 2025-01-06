Jersey Mike's New Limited-Time Subs Bring Chicken To The Forefront
Popular sandwich chain, Jersey Mike's, isn't wasting any time getting 2025 started with some excitement. Its recent $8 billion takeover is set to close any day now and the company is rolling out two brand new, limited-time sub sandwiches that bank on America's love of chicken. The new Spicy Chicken Italian is a new addition to the hot menu which is made with tender chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, and pepperoni, all served on Jersey Mike's signature bread with a slather of Hot Chopped Pepper Relish.
The simple but substantial Roasted Chicken Breast sandwich tempts with several layers of flavorful chicken breast served "Mike's Way," or with plenty of onions, lettuce, and tomatoes along with a squirt of the company's sandwich dressing, also known as "the juice." Chicken sandwiches are nothing new to the New Jersey-founded eatery. It has delighted hungry patrons already with a line of six chicken cheese steak sandwich options. Those flavors include Hot Buffalo, Bacon Ranch, and Chipotle. But while these latter sandwiches are made with shredded chicken, the newest two contain meaty slices of slow-roasted chicken breast.
America wants chicken
Jersey Mike's sells its fair share of subs with classic Italian cold cuts in addition to ham, turkey, and tuna salad. In fact, the latest Jersey Mike's sandwich to go viral was a spin on the chain's delicious Club Supreme option, which doesn't come with chicken. But, according to a 2024 study from Statista, Americans positively adore chicken. Based on the study, the United States consumed almost 99 pounds of chicken per capita in 2022, making it the most eaten animal protein. That number is projected to increase to over 107 pounds by 2033. Whether Jersey Mike's new subs will help with that number remains to be seen.
Both new chicken subs are available sans bread, as well. Sub Bowls, or what's known as "sub in a tub," take the sandwich ingredients and pile them on top of a bed of lettuce instead of in between rolls, which lightens up the carb count for those who are counting them. These are basically the antithesis of carb-on-carb sandwiches and can be made with any of Jersey Mike's sandwich flavors.