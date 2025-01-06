Jersey Mike's New Limited-Time Subs Bring Chicken To The Forefront

Popular sandwich chain, Jersey Mike's, isn't wasting any time getting 2025 started with some excitement. Its recent $8 billion takeover is set to close any day now and the company is rolling out two brand new, limited-time sub sandwiches that bank on America's love of chicken. The new Spicy Chicken Italian is a new addition to the hot menu which is made with tender chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, and pepperoni, all served on Jersey Mike's signature bread with a slather of Hot Chopped Pepper Relish.

The simple but substantial Roasted Chicken Breast sandwich tempts with several layers of flavorful chicken breast served "Mike's Way," or with plenty of onions, lettuce, and tomatoes along with a squirt of the company's sandwich dressing, also known as "the juice." Chicken sandwiches are nothing new to the New Jersey-founded eatery. It has delighted hungry patrons already with a line of six chicken cheese steak sandwich options. Those flavors include Hot Buffalo, Bacon Ranch, and Chipotle. But while these latter sandwiches are made with shredded chicken, the newest two contain meaty slices of slow-roasted chicken breast.