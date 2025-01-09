This Louisiana Candy Cart Is Still Pulled By Mule

From iconic New Orleans king cake to the more obscure but no less beloved Hubig's Pies, New Orleans's food scene offers no shortage of sweet surprises unique to the Paris of the South. Add to the list of things you can only eat in New Orleans: a stick of taffy bought from a candy cart pulled by a mule. The Roman Candy Company has been selling gourmet taffy from a mule-drawn wagon in the streets of New Orleans for over 100 years, with no plans to stop anytime soon.

The candy, while tasty, is nothing too exciting. The foot-long sticks of hand-pulled taffy come wrapped in wax paper and are offered in three flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. It's classically sweet, chewy, and delicious. The real star of the show, however, is the eye-catching red and white wagon pulled by a real live mule. In 1915, when the Roman Candy Company first started rolling through the streets of New Orleans, a mule-drawn cart was simply the most efficient way to do business. Nowadays, of course, a more than 100-year-old candy cart pulled by a mule is far more noteworthy.