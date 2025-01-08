For Traditional Hawaiian Macaroni Salad, Don't Skimp On One Ingredient

If you order plate lunches from popular Hawaiian restaurants, you can rest assured that you'll always get at least one scoop of macaroni salad with your meal, along with some rice and your main entrée. The mac salad is typically a simple concoction of elbow macaroni, sometimes with a scattering of shredded vegetables like carrots or onion. But most importantly, it has plenty of mayonnaise — usually about two cups of mayo to one prepared dry pound of pasta. That's pretty much it — there are very few bells and whistles when it comes to Hawaiian mac salad. There's typically not even sugar, vinegar, mustard, or MSG, though some recipes do deviate from tradition.

You have to use mayonnaise in this macaroni salad, and there is a preferred brand of mayo too — Best Foods, which is known as Hellmann's in other parts of the country. Hellmann's is a staple brand nearly everywhere, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that it's popular in Hawaii, too.

What's quietly great about Hawaiian mac salad is that it's just made with a minimal amount of shelf-stable pantry ingredients, two of which many people usually have on hand. For an island state where many products need to be brought in from the mainland, it's easy to see how this perfect combination of noodles and mayo has evolved to be a regular part of everyday lives in Hawaii.