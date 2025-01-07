The Men-Only Illinois Restaurant That's Also A Sweat Lodge

We concede that "Chicago Sweatlodge" may not be the most appetizing name for a restaurant. Even with the understanding that it's referring to a sauna and bathhouse alongside the restaurant, "sweatlodge" is still a pretty pungent turn of phrase. But whatever you think of its name, you have to appreciate the fact that there are so few places like it. Chicago Sweatlodge is a men-only sauna, bathhouse, lounge, and restaurant, located right in the Windy City.

The sign over the pool aptly declares the establishment to be an "Old World sauna," a throwback to a less modest, more communal time when grown men were comfortable being naked and sweating profusely in each other's company — there's something a little "Grand Budapest Hotel" about the whole enterprise. In a changing neighborhood with less connection to its Eastern European heritage, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Sweatlodge. But whether or not the bathhouse tradition continues, some things are made to last for a long, long time: namely, pierogies.