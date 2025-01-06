Can You Make Pasta In An Air Fryer?

The short answer is yes, you definitely can use your air fryer to cook pasta. While it's true that some methods are better left unchanged, all those injunctions dissolve in the convenience of a good air fryer. A convection oven that uses fans to circulate heat into a contained space, the air fryer provides a much different way of making pasta than the traditional route of boiling macaroni noodles in a sauce pan.

Perhaps the most important ingredient is H2O. You need to make sure you pour enough water into the fryer basket to submerge your pasta while it cooks. Mix in some tomato sauce and wrap your pasta in a cooking dish with another layer of foil across the top. That packs it in and creates the proper boiling environment for the liquid to cook your raw pasta as it simmers.

Air fryers tend to crisp foods, so you might have to cook at a lower temp to keep your pasta from hardening up and becoming too crunchy. That means it could take longer than the traditional method of boiling pasta on a stovetop. For instance, it generally takes 8 to 12 minutes for fusilli to soften in boiling water. But cooking the pasta at 180 degrees Fahrenheit in an air fryer can take about 20 minutes. The tradeoff is convenience. You can make full-blown pasta casseroles in a single baking dish with no need to cook the other ingredients separately from your pasta by implementing the air fryer.