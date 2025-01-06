The Fast Food Chicken Tenders That You're Better Off Skipping

When it comes to fast food chicken tenders (not to be confused with chicken nuggets), there's no shortage of options, but some are definitely better than others. And, unfortunately, Sonic Drive-In's chicken tenders tend to fall short. Recently, The Takeout conducted a taste test by sampling chicken tenders from various fast food chains and ranking them based on criteria like flavor, texture, spice, and overall quality. Sonic's tenders landed squarely at the bottom of the list, and for good reason.

The Takeout's reviewer noted that Sonic's tenders lacked the satisfying crispiness you'd hope for when biting into fried chicken. While they weren't "abysmal by any means," the tenders delivered bland bites that left much to be desired in the spice category. Texture and flavor are essential when it comes to chicken tenders, and sadly, Sonic missed the mark on both counts.

Adding to their shortcomings, the portion size was another major drawback. With three small tenders priced at nearly $5, our reviewer felt that the price was the only true positive going for them. It isn't just The Takeout's reviewer who felt this way either. We scoured online reviews to find similar, if not worse, complaints on TikTok, Reddit, and TripAdvisor.