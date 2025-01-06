The Fast Food Chicken Tenders That You're Better Off Skipping
When it comes to fast food chicken tenders (not to be confused with chicken nuggets), there's no shortage of options, but some are definitely better than others. And, unfortunately, Sonic Drive-In's chicken tenders tend to fall short. Recently, The Takeout conducted a taste test by sampling chicken tenders from various fast food chains and ranking them based on criteria like flavor, texture, spice, and overall quality. Sonic's tenders landed squarely at the bottom of the list, and for good reason.
The Takeout's reviewer noted that Sonic's tenders lacked the satisfying crispiness you'd hope for when biting into fried chicken. While they weren't "abysmal by any means," the tenders delivered bland bites that left much to be desired in the spice category. Texture and flavor are essential when it comes to chicken tenders, and sadly, Sonic missed the mark on both counts.
Adding to their shortcomings, the portion size was another major drawback. With three small tenders priced at nearly $5, our reviewer felt that the price was the only true positive going for them. It isn't just The Takeout's reviewer who felt this way either. We scoured online reviews to find similar, if not worse, complaints on TikTok, Reddit, and TripAdvisor.
What the Internet thinks of sonic's chicken tenders
The Takeout's reviewer gave Sonic's chicken tenders a low ranking, and everyday customers across social media and review platforms have echoed similar sentiments. Reddit users in particular have been vocal, with many highlighting the underwhelming portion size. One user humorously noted that the tenders were shorter than their fingers, while another went so far as to measure one with a tape measure, calling them paper-thin. Sonic's tenders also faced scrutiny on TikTok, where a video showcased just how small the tenders are. The creator expressed her disbelief while holding up an exceptionally skinny tender, prompting one viewer to comment, "SO WERE MINE."
To be fair, she admitted she was still going to eat it. That said, one Redditor regretted breaking their diet for Sonic's chicken tenders, expecting crispy tenders but finding they didn't match the advertised crunch. The user posted a side-by-side comparison in an 'expectations vs. reality' thread, showing the advertised crispy tenders versus the disappointing reality. A TripAdvisor reviewer shared similar dissatisfaction, describing the tenders as "cold and tasteless."
While some customers still eat and enjoy them — because, after all, chicken tenders are hard to mess up — there's a general consensus that with rising chicken nugget prices, there are better alternatives for the cost. Based on both The Takeout's analysis and the wave of online feedback, Sonic's chicken tenders may not be the best choice. For a similar price, you're likely to find more satisfying options at chains like Raising Cane's or Chick-fil-A.