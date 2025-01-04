The Exploding Soda That Caused A Big Trader Joe's Recall

For decades, Trader Joe's reputation for quality products, great prices, and good vibes has amassed repeat customers for these reasons. Still, unfortunately, it's also fallen victim to numerous recalls, which have been on the rise in the grocery industry since 2024. While most recalls involve perishable food items like meat and dairy, one of the more notable Trader Joe's recalls involved an unusual product and an even more unusual problem.

Trader Joe's Triple Ginger Brew — described as a "ginger ale with a kick" and packaged in a vintage-style glass bottle — was taken off store shelves in 2015 because the bottles were reported to explode. In fact, customers complained that the bottle(s) they purchased were combusting before they were even opened. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and Trader Joe's urged buyers to seek a refund in case they purchased a bottle during that duration of time. Fast forward to today, and the gingery beverage is back on the shelves, now (one assumes) safe to open and consume.