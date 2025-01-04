The US State With Only One Panera Location

It's hard to imagine any corner of America without a Panera Bread. It doesn't even seem like a company that purposefully chooses locations so much as a sort of naturally occurring phenomenon. Wherever there's an opening in a strip mall or an airport, the wooden furnishing and green-and-gold color scheme starts to spread across the bare walls like lichen, and soon enough you can walk in and buy any one of its many soup options for $7 or take advantage of its fresh bread baked on site. But there is one state — Wyoming — with just a single Panera location.

There are no Panera Breads in Alaska or Hawaii, which is to be expected: Both are far from the contiguous United States, which makes the logistics of running a fast food restaurant challenging (It's hard enough for an Alaskan town to get groceries). But more interesting than a state with no Panera is a state with just one Panera. It's almost a romantic notion, bringing to mind a corporate, Global Village Coffeehouse-aesthetic version of a last chance saloon. You can imagine a lonesome traveler staggering inside, enticed by the smell of broccoli cheddar soup in a bread bowl, as Ry Cooder's plaintive slide guitar from the "Paris, Texas" theme plays in the background.