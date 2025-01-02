Japan Has Too Much Sushi (We Didn't Know There Was Such A Thing)

If you've spent any time in Japan, you've probably experienced the wonders of the Japanese convenience store. You can find one on nearly every street corner, with many keeping their doors open twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year. The endless sea of snacks, from sushi to fluffy egg salad sandwiches, paint an alluring picture. And that's not even touching on the fact that most convenience stores also have toiletries, magazines, electronics, clothing, medicine, and even ATMs to do your banking. But the phrase "all that glitters isn't gold" rings all too true for these glimmering urban oases.

You see, Japan has a major food waste problem, and convenience stores lie at the heart of it. The cogs of Japan's consumerism machine are well-greased, with companies bending over backwards to satisfy the customer at every turn. Some argue that this has created a culture in which produce with the slightest blemish is doomed for disposal, all because customers expect the very best to a detrimental and unrealistic degree. The three major convenience store chains (Lawson, 7-Eleven, and FamilyMart, for the uninitiated) contribute to this issue in a way that can be boiled down to one single sushi roll.