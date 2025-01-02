Taco Cupcakes Are The Ultimate Bite Size Crowd Pleaser

Bring the fiesta to your kitchen with these taco cupcakes. Start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and spraying a muffin tin with nonstick spray. Brown your seasoned ground beef beforehand, adding in onions, tomatoes, and your favorite spices to pack in even more flavor. Place a wonton wrapper in each muffin cup, pressing down gently to form a shell. Spoon in a bit of the pre-cooked meat (or black beans, if going vegetarian), then a sprinkle of cheese and any fillings you like. Add a second wonton wrapper on top, pressing it down to hold the fillings in place, then repeat with another round of meat, cheese, and toppings.

Once your taco cupcakes are assembled, pop them in the oven and bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until the edges are golden and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Let them cool slightly, then use a knife to carefully lift each one out of the muffin tin. Top with fresh favorites like next-level homemade pico de gallo, diced green onions, shredded lettuce, or even a few crunchy tortilla strips for added texture. Serve warm and watch these bite-size beauties disappear! For any leftovers, place them on a cookie sheet, freeze until firm, then transfer to a freezer bag. You can reheat them whenever you're ready to enjoy the fiesta again.