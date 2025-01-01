How To Make Minnesota Popcorn Salad That Isn't A Soggy Mess
If you were to open up a cookbook from the Midwest, you'd find all sorts of delicious recipes ranging from appetizers to desserts. More than others, some contain copious amounts of sour cream, mayonnaise, and butter, which is why many recipes are often referred to as "comfort foods." Being from the Midwest, I know what I'm getting into when I open the family cookbook. Still, occasionally, a recipe will surprise (or semi-shock me) when I come across it, including popcorn salad.
Some ingredients, like pie and ice cream, go together, but others are a little suspect. Take chef Molly Yeh's popcorn salad recipe, for example. Yeh is an accomplished cookbook author and blogger who hosts The Food Network's "Girl Meets Farm" and recently went viral on social media for this dish. While there are some mixed reviews, the majority of them are well-received. Now, you might be thinking how soggy popcorn tends to get when mixed with any liquid, but if you're in the mood for a good old-fashioned Midwestern dish, there's a way around it. Not only will you want to add the popcorn in last, but you'll also want to serve it immediately.
How to avoid soggy popcorn in your salad
No one likes soggy popcorn unless it's drenched in movie-theater butter. So when it's in a unique recipe like this, you should take precautions before you dive in. As mentioned, Midwestern salads like this contain ingredients like salad dressings and sour cream, which are known to soak up or coat other items they're combined with. So when adding in dry ingredients like popcorn, the best way to ensure they don't get too soggy before you serve it to your family or friends is to make sure you don't leave it to sit for very long and enjoy it as soon as possible. While the vegetables will give your dish a nice crunch, you'll also want to get something out of the popcorn.
Also, you'll want to combine the other ingredients first and add the popcorn last. Because this recipe is relatively easy and takes under 40 minutes, give yourself enough time to prep and cool the popcorn. The popcorn will bring out the buttery, crunchy flavor we all love while providing a salty finish to the dish.