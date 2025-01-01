How To Make Minnesota Popcorn Salad That Isn't A Soggy Mess

If you were to open up a cookbook from the Midwest, you'd find all sorts of delicious recipes ranging from appetizers to desserts. More than others, some contain copious amounts of sour cream, mayonnaise, and butter, which is why many recipes are often referred to as "comfort foods." Being from the Midwest, I know what I'm getting into when I open the family cookbook. Still, occasionally, a recipe will surprise (or semi-shock me) when I come across it, including popcorn salad.

Some ingredients, like pie and ice cream, go together, but others are a little suspect. Take chef Molly Yeh's popcorn salad recipe, for example. Yeh is an accomplished cookbook author and blogger who hosts The Food Network's "Girl Meets Farm" and recently went viral on social media for this dish. While there are some mixed reviews, the majority of them are well-received. Now, you might be thinking how soggy popcorn tends to get when mixed with any liquid, but if you're in the mood for a good old-fashioned Midwestern dish, there's a way around it. Not only will you want to add the popcorn in last, but you'll also want to serve it immediately.