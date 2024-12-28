What Brand Is Starbucks' Sriracha Sauce?
Starbucks is most famous for its caffeinated beverages, but the Seattle-based coffee chain's savory items give other fast food breakfasts a run for their money. If you're a fan of those custardy sous vide egg bites or the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, you may have noticed that Starbucks' hot breakfast items and sandwiches come with a slightly unusual condiment option: a packet of sriracha. With Starbucks cutting down on discounts and just on the heels of a sriracha shortage, it's always wise to grab a few free sachets of the sweet and spicy condiment. But there's another reason to snag that sauce pack –- Starbucks' sriracha is actually really good. In fact, it's so tasty that legions of internet sleuths have attempted to determine the source in order to purchase it by the bottle.
As of yet, no one seems to have figured out the exact brand of Starbucks' sriracha sauce (at least no one who is willing to share it on the internet). According to many sauce investigators, the closest widely available approximation to Starbucks' sriracha is Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha Hot Sauce. However, some Starbucks sleuths suggest that Tabasco Brand Sriracha Sauce is also quite similar.
What makes Starbucks' sriracha sauce so special?
According to its devoted fans, the key to Starbucks' sriracha sauce is its unique balance of flavors. It's sweeter and milder than a standard sriracha like the iconic Huy Fong brand, but thicker and spicier than a sweet chili sauce such as Mae Ploy. Speaking from personal experience, Starbucks' sriracha is definitely sweeter than most, but it also packs a spicy punch –- and it absolutely takes a Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap to another level.
Although Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha is generally accepted as an excellent substitute for Starbucks' version, you may want to mix in a splash of your favorite hot sauce to amp up the spice level even further. Another good option would be to mix a standard sriracha with a little bit of honey. If all else fails, Starbucks' mobile ordering system currently allows customers to add up to 12 sriracha packets to almost any hot breakfast item or lunch sandwich. And who knows, with Starbucks' profits on the decline, perhaps the coffee chain will embrace the fast food sauce renaissance by bringing bottled Starbucks-branded sriracha to grocery shelves.