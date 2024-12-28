What Brand Is Starbucks' Sriracha Sauce? 

Starbucks is most famous for its caffeinated beverages, but the Seattle-based coffee chain's savory items give other fast food breakfasts a run for their money. If you're a fan of those custardy sous vide egg bites or the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, you may have noticed that Starbucks' hot breakfast items and sandwiches come with a slightly unusual condiment option: a packet of sriracha. With Starbucks cutting down on discounts and just on the heels of a sriracha shortage, it's always wise to grab a few free sachets of the sweet and spicy condiment. But there's another reason to snag that sauce pack –- Starbucks' sriracha is actually really good. In fact, it's so tasty that legions of internet sleuths have attempted to determine the source in order to purchase it by the bottle.

As of yet, no one seems to have figured out the exact brand of Starbucks' sriracha sauce (at least no one who is willing to share it on the internet). According to many sauce investigators, the closest widely available approximation to Starbucks' sriracha is Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha Hot Sauce. However, some Starbucks sleuths suggest that Tabasco Brand Sriracha Sauce is also quite similar.