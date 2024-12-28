The Tragic Story Of How Dinner Theater Died
Perhaps you've heard the phrase "dinner and a show." A popular entertainment destination used to be dinner theater, where one could take in a multi-course meal while watching a production of a play or musical. Although a few dinner theaters opened in the late 1940s and early 1950s, it didn't really take off until Howard Douglas Wolf created the Barn Dinner Theater franchise, opening the first of what would become a chain of 27 theaters in 1961. The format quickly replicated across the U.S., with the trend peaking in the early 1990s. However, consumer preferences shifted and the dinner theater concept dwindled to just a handful of theaters today, including one Barn Theater location in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Barn's current schedule leans heavily toward tribute act concerts and murder mystery shows.
Even in its heyday, dinner theater suffered from its reputation. Many assumed good actors wouldn't stoop to performing to a captive, hungry audience, but many well-known entertainers have graced dinner theater stages. Robert De Niro worked as a waiter and actor at a Barn Theater (his publicist has denied the story that De Niro was fired mid-show from said gig). As culinary options increased across the country, it's also likely that diners realized they could get a better meal elsewhere, especially if keeping a vegetarian or other specialized diet. Perhaps most crucially, eating at a dinner theater is awkward if one is concerned about keeping quiet for the performance. Patrons put off by trying to eat a steak without their forks clattering on the plate can simply go to a "normal" restaurant.
Modern audiences want an immersive dining experience
Dinner theater somewhat lives on at your local multiplex. The potential social awkwardness of eating in front of entertainers is removed with the rise of dine-in movie theaters, like those offered by Alamo Drafthouse and AMC. And one could argue that Medieval Times, with 10 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is technically dinner theater, what with the promise of knights battling for a fair maiden while you sip a flagon of beer. A key difference is that Medieval Times encourages costumes and audience participation alongside the performers — which could help explain why it survives while dinner theater didn't. Today's diners still crave an experience with their food, but they want to be immersed in a story or universe tied to it. In this age of "pics or it didn't happen," a parade of actors onstage in front of lukewarm chicken cordon bleu just isn't exciting anymore.
The desire for interactivity explains the rise of Instagram-worthy destinations like the Museum of Ice Cream, where one can take a selfie from a pool full of sprinkles while indulging in exclusive ice cream desserts. However, the immersive experience extends to permanent dining options. The Wreck Bar in Ft. Lauderdale, FL is designed to look like a Spanish galleon and displays aquariums throughout. The main attraction is the live mermaid shows, presented underwater during "Mermaid Encounter" family-friendly brunches and evening 21+ shows.
Theme parks are now the ultimate in dinner theater
These days, theme parks excel at folding dining into immersive entertainment experiences. A truly spectacular example can be found at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. Take a trip to the Galaxy's Edge area of the park and fully step into the world of Star Wars, complete with stops at vendor carts selling blue milk. Oga's Cantina offers the first alcoholic drinks to be sold within Disneyland, but more than that, the bar is designed to look and feel like the legendary Mos Eisley cantina from a galaxy far, far away. Why settle for a typical dinner theater's bland chicken filet in front of a simple stage when you can hoist a cocktail called a Jedi Mind Trick on a living movie set and pretend you're Han Solo hiding out from the Empire?
If Star Wars isn't your pop culture passion, then Universal Studios in Hollywood, California or Orlando, Florida will bring you directly to Hogwarts and Hogsmeade with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Even muggles can take home chocolate frogs from the many candy shops along the faithful replication of Diagon Alley. The biggest draw is the opportunity to taste the Potterverse's beloved butterbeer in hot, iced, or frozen form. Despite its name, butterbeer is a non-alcoholic concoction of vanilla and butterscotch-flavored soda.