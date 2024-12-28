The Tragic Story Of How Dinner Theater Died

Perhaps you've heard the phrase "dinner and a show." A popular entertainment destination used to be dinner theater, where one could take in a multi-course meal while watching a production of a play or musical. Although a few dinner theaters opened in the late 1940s and early 1950s, it didn't really take off until Howard Douglas Wolf created the Barn Dinner Theater franchise, opening the first of what would become a chain of 27 theaters in 1961. The format quickly replicated across the U.S., with the trend peaking in the early 1990s. However, consumer preferences shifted and the dinner theater concept dwindled to just a handful of theaters today, including one Barn Theater location in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Barn's current schedule leans heavily toward tribute act concerts and murder mystery shows.

Even in its heyday, dinner theater suffered from its reputation. Many assumed good actors wouldn't stoop to performing to a captive, hungry audience, but many well-known entertainers have graced dinner theater stages. Robert De Niro worked as a waiter and actor at a Barn Theater (his publicist has denied the story that De Niro was fired mid-show from said gig). As culinary options increased across the country, it's also likely that diners realized they could get a better meal elsewhere, especially if keeping a vegetarian or other specialized diet. Perhaps most crucially, eating at a dinner theater is awkward if one is concerned about keeping quiet for the performance. Patrons put off by trying to eat a steak without their forks clattering on the plate can simply go to a "normal" restaurant.