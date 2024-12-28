5 Substitutes You Need If You Run Out Of Capers

If you're already rolling your eyeballs and thinking to yourself, "Run out of capers? As if I'd even have any in the first place," don't worry, we're not going to lecture you on how utterly indispensable they are. Whether you like them, loathe them, or aren't even sure what they are, we're not in the business of insisting you buy a product just because we say so. (Sure, we're foodies, but not the pushy kind.) Capers do add a certain something to recipes that call for them, though ... after all, they're there to supply more than just random green bumpy bits.

We'll admit there's no one-size-fits-all replacement for capers (which is true of most ingredients). Depending on what role they play in a recipe, though, whether it be adding brine, bitterness, tang, or a vegetal element, there are various different ingredients that can be used in their stead.

Perhaps the closest substitute would be pickled nasturtium buds, an item that once seemed to have been common (and cheap) enough to have earned the nickname "poor man's capers." Unless you're into both DIY and gardening and have time to make your own, though, they're probably a lot harder to get hold of than capers. (Not to mention, if the reason you don't have capers is because you don't like them, chances are you won't care for nasturtium buds, either.) We've therefore restricted this list of caper substitutes to items you're more likely to have in your fridge or pantry.