Wait, Red Kidney Beans Are Toxic?

Beans are a popular ingredient to cook with and are used in many dishes. Most often used in cuisines with Latin American, Middle Eastern, Indian, and African-inspired influences, they can complement dishes packed with flavor and aroma. While beans give off an earthy, nutty taste of their own, they can easily take on the flavors of other ingredients they're paired with. In retrospect, we've all been under the impression that beans are nutritious and safe to eat, but that's not always the case when it comes to kidney beans.

Like other beans, kidney beans contain healthy proteins, minerals, and vitamins and are easy and affordable to prepare. While people often avoid eating beans raw or uncooked for obvious reasons, there's even more added pressure to ensure kidney beans are thoroughly cooked before consumption. Less than a handful of them can be toxic to the human body due to a protein called lectin phytohaemagglutinin. This protein is found in many legumes, but kidney beans, by far, contain the highest amount.