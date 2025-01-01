10 Things That Could Get You Fired From McDonald's

When you think of McDonald's, a few things probably come to mind. The iconic yellow M, Big Macs, and maybe, a certain song by Justin Timberlake. "I'm Lovin' It," with its catchy "ba da ba ba ba" hook was released in 2003, and went on to become the fast food giant's most popular advertising jingle. One of the men behind the catchy tune was Pharrell Williams, who co-produced it alongside Chad Hugo, his bandmate in The Neptunes at the time. But the song wasn't Williams' first interaction with the fast food chain. Before he was a successful musician, known for hits like "Get Lucky" and "Happy," Williams was a McDonald's worker who used to spend his days serving up burgers, shakes, and asking "Do you want fries with that?" on repeat. That is, until he got fired. Three times.

According to Williams, he worked in three separate McDonald's locations and was let go from each one. The first two firings happened because he was lazy, the musician explained in an interview on BBC Radio 2. The third happened because he just couldn't resist snacking on nuggets on the job. Williams is not alone — people get fired from McDonald's for many different reasons, but some of the most common are not showing up and stealing food. Some firings, however, are a little more unique. Keep reading to find out about the many reasons McDonald's workers get fired, from the mundane to the slightly more unusual to the downright unhygienic and violent.