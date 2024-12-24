10 Things That Could Get You Fired From Costco

For shoppers, Costco is a haven of bulk buys, free samples, and perpetually cheap hot dogs. Its over 300,000 employees across the globe, however, experience a whole other side to the retail chain that plenty of us will never know (unless you're nosy and do a deep dive into the inner workings of Costco employee life, like us).

Costco has a reputation for being a great place to work, often ranking high for employee perks and satisfaction rates. But like all successful businesses of its scale, it takes some serious structure and processes to keep the cogs running smoothly. Success is built with rules and regulations, not to mention penalizing those employees that choose not to follow them.

There are some things that could get employees fired at any business worth its salt, such as repeatedly arriving late (or skipping out on work altogether) and failing to treat co-workers or customers with respect. At Costco, there are a few more specific errors that could land you a spot in your manager's bad books. From the food court to the sample stands, Costco employees who make a habit of breaking the following rules could easily find themselves without a job altogether.