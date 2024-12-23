Yes, People Are Seriously Making Baja Blast Chicken

Among the many discussions centered around the concept of Baja Blast, we can all agree that whatever flavor it is, you wouldn't want to cook chicken in it. But naturally, someone had to test the waters and irritate the internet while doing so. One X (formerly Twitter) user — @KLobstar — decided to not only boil a whole chicken in a "broth" of Baja Blast, but they also posted photos of the process as they went.

Naturally, social media handled this occurrence with all the grace of a sock puppet and within hours, Reddit would jump into the mix. "I feel sorry for that specific chicken," one Redditor remarked. "A living creature died for this," another contemplated.

Since Baja Blast has been available at stores again, we really aren't surprised that someone had the bright idea to try this out. Don't waste your time scrolling through the original thread unless you want to, the end result was not good. Other than tasting like "chicken boiled in Baja blast" there's nothing too shocking about the experiment's results.