Yes, People Are Seriously Making Baja Blast Chicken
Among the many discussions centered around the concept of Baja Blast, we can all agree that whatever flavor it is, you wouldn't want to cook chicken in it. But naturally, someone had to test the waters and irritate the internet while doing so. One X (formerly Twitter) user — @KLobstar — decided to not only boil a whole chicken in a "broth" of Baja Blast, but they also posted photos of the process as they went.
Naturally, social media handled this occurrence with all the grace of a sock puppet and within hours, Reddit would jump into the mix. "I feel sorry for that specific chicken," one Redditor remarked. "A living creature died for this," another contemplated.
Since Baja Blast has been available at stores again, we really aren't surprised that someone had the bright idea to try this out. Don't waste your time scrolling through the original thread unless you want to, the end result was not good. Other than tasting like "chicken boiled in Baja blast" there's nothing too shocking about the experiment's results.
Nobody needed this Baja Blast chicken experiment
By the looks of the original thread, the "cook" just straight up poured Baja Blast into a pot and then boiled a whole chicken with vegetables like you would for soup. Instead of creating a glaze to use after (like a normal person would) or even trying the Baja Blast hot sauce, @KLobstar let the soda boil and was even afraid that the chicken would come out burnt. Try it if you want, but don't blame us for the end result. None of the flavors found in Baja Blast should be leading anyone to chicken, but here we are.
The mad scientist behind this heinous concoction was quick to defend their experiment online. "In my defense, most people don't realize this was the entirety of my goal," @KLobstar wrote on Reddit. "Boil a chicken and see what I get."
Rage bait is one of those concepts that we can't seem to escape no matter how we cultivate our individual algorithms. Still, just because Baja Blast is one of Mountain Dew's most famous flavors does not mean we need to be conducting these nutso experiments.