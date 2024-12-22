Give Margaritas A Holiday Twist With These Additions

Part of the fun of getting into the holiday spirit is adjusting the norm to fit the festive feeling. Think about it: we change our home decor, our clothes, our music, the food we eat and serve. Even cocktails metamorphosize into Christmas-kissed concoctions. And what's not fun about that? Founder of Beautiful Booze, Natalie Migliarini, is an author, content creator, influencer, and expert in cocktail culture, and she assures us that holiday cocktails go way beyond spiked eggnog. (Although boozy eggnog is not to be sniffed at — in fact, it's a Martha Stewart classic.)

Migliarini explains, "I like taking my favorite classic cocktails and making them with a holiday twist. For example, the margarita is one of my favorite classic cocktails so I will add a festive holiday syrup like cranberry, pomegranate, or ginger to make them more holiday-themed. This is special because it's an easy cocktail that everyone already knows and gravitates to already."

Making flavored syrups for cocktails is a cinch (they are a total game changer), but you'll want to make them ahead of time so they cool fully before you use them in drinks. To make a flavored simple syrup, combine ⅓ cup of water and ¾ cup of sugar then add your fruit and bring it to a boil. Simmer for around 10 minutes until the fruit is soft enough to mash. Muddle the syrup and then strain the mixture through a sieve, pressing on the fruit to extract all the flavor.