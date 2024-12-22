Give Margaritas A Holiday Twist With These Additions
Part of the fun of getting into the holiday spirit is adjusting the norm to fit the festive feeling. Think about it: we change our home decor, our clothes, our music, the food we eat and serve. Even cocktails metamorphosize into Christmas-kissed concoctions. And what's not fun about that? Founder of Beautiful Booze, Natalie Migliarini, is an author, content creator, influencer, and expert in cocktail culture, and she assures us that holiday cocktails go way beyond spiked eggnog. (Although boozy eggnog is not to be sniffed at — in fact, it's a Martha Stewart classic.)
Migliarini explains, "I like taking my favorite classic cocktails and making them with a holiday twist. For example, the margarita is one of my favorite classic cocktails so I will add a festive holiday syrup like cranberry, pomegranate, or ginger to make them more holiday-themed. This is special because it's an easy cocktail that everyone already knows and gravitates to already."
Making flavored syrups for cocktails is a cinch (they are a total game changer), but you'll want to make them ahead of time so they cool fully before you use them in drinks. To make a flavored simple syrup, combine ⅓ cup of water and ¾ cup of sugar then add your fruit and bring it to a boil. Simmer for around 10 minutes until the fruit is soft enough to mash. Muddle the syrup and then strain the mixture through a sieve, pressing on the fruit to extract all the flavor.
Making spirits bright with festive cocktails
Natalie Migliarini's festive syrup suggestions also work in other cocktails like Moscow mules, whiskey sours, French 75s, and gimlets. Of course, you can tailor the syrups to your preferences. For example, add a cinnamon stick and some vanilla to your ginger syrup, or add granny smith apple slices to your cranberry simple syrup for a cran-apple twist.
If, like Migliarini, you want to take a classic cocktail and fancy it up for the holidays, you can do so by adding a couple of ingredients and maybe a festive garnish. If you like rum and coke, add some pomegranate juice to it and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and some pomegranate arils. If you enjoy espresso martinis, make it peppermint flavored by using peppermint vodka and garnish with a mini candy cane along with a few espresso beans.
For a Christmas-inspired white Russian, simply swap the heavy cream for eggnog (or the little-known Tom and Jerry, which is a bit lighter) and garnish with a cinnamon stick. Cranberry-kissed cosmopolitans can get a festive makeover by using tart cherry juice and skewering a maraschino cherry on a rosemary sprig. For a holiday mimosa, use pear nectar instead of orange juice and garnish with a thin slice of fresh pear.