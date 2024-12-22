Here's The Easiest Way To Peel A Kiwi
Peeling a kiwi might seem like a small task, but when its you having to do it, it can feel like you're wrestling with a tiny, fuzzy fruit. Anyone who attempts to shave off its skin with a knife or peeler often loses half the fruit in the process. And peeling it with your fingers isn't exactly the most sensible method, unless you enjoy a sticky, slightly prickly, overall messy affair. As many kiwi lovers are already well aware, the easiest and most effective way to peel a kiwi has to be the spoon method.
Why does this work so well? The kiwi's flesh naturally separates from its skin with minimal effort, making it the perfect candidate for a little scooping action. This technique is not only quick and efficient but also preserves the juicy goodness of the fruit. Whether you're slicing it into a fruit salad, blending it into a frozen bombe dessert, or just enjoying it solo, the spoon method is a must-know kitchen hack.
Becoming a pro at scooping kiwis is easy. Start by cutting off both ends of the kiwi with a sharp knife to expose the green flesh. Then grab a tablespoon and gently slide the spoon between the skin and the fruit, starting at one end. Rotate the spoon around the kiwi, keeping close to the skin. Once you've made a full circle, the fruit should pop right out. Another simple and innovative way you can use the spoon method is by slicing the kiwi in half and scooping the flesh out in small bites, using its skin as a cup.
Why the spoon beats other tools
Knives and peelers might seem like the obvious tools for the job, but they can overcomplicate the process. Peelers struggle to handle the kiwi's curved shape, often removing too much flesh along with the skin. Using a knife requires precision to avoid cutting away the juicy fruit, and even then, some waste is inevitable.
That said, it's no surprise why everyone from chefs to fruit enthusiasts have embraced the ingenious spoon technique. The spoon fits the kiwi like a glove and boasts the most efficient and clean way to handle such delicate produce. Plus, it's a tool that everyone has at home. This practical method works on both golden and green kiwis and allows individuals to enjoy the fruit as a nutritious grab-and-go snack at any time or place, whether you need a midday snack at the office or a fruity element in a picnic.
It should be said, you don't have to peel kiwis to enjoy them — the skin is entirely edible; if you're ever feeling bold, consider giving your kiwi a quick rinse and enjoying the fruit like an apple, cutting it into slices or biting into it directly.
Eating the kiwi's flesh and skin doubles its fiber content and maximizes its nutritional benefits, which include improving digestion and lowering blood pressure, says Everyday Health. In any case, whether you're scooping out the kiwi flesh or eating it whole, the versatile fruit is a nutritional powerhouse worth adding to your diet.