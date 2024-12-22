Here's The Easiest Way To Peel A Kiwi

Peeling a kiwi might seem like a small task, but when its you having to do it, it can feel like you're wrestling with a tiny, fuzzy fruit. Anyone who attempts to shave off its skin with a knife or peeler often loses half the fruit in the process. And peeling it with your fingers isn't exactly the most sensible method, unless you enjoy a sticky, slightly prickly, overall messy affair. As many kiwi lovers are already well aware, the easiest and most effective way to peel a kiwi has to be the spoon method.

Why does this work so well? The kiwi's flesh naturally separates from its skin with minimal effort, making it the perfect candidate for a little scooping action. This technique is not only quick and efficient but also preserves the juicy goodness of the fruit. Whether you're slicing it into a fruit salad, blending it into a frozen bombe dessert, or just enjoying it solo, the spoon method is a must-know kitchen hack.

Becoming a pro at scooping kiwis is easy. Start by cutting off both ends of the kiwi with a sharp knife to expose the green flesh. Then grab a tablespoon and gently slide the spoon between the skin and the fruit, starting at one end. Rotate the spoon around the kiwi, keeping close to the skin. Once you've made a full circle, the fruit should pop right out. Another simple and innovative way you can use the spoon method is by slicing the kiwi in half and scooping the flesh out in small bites, using its skin as a cup.