Is Mincemeat Always Made With Meat?

For better or worse, the mincemeat pies of today are vastly different from those of Christmas past. The key distinction is that the mincemeat filling isn't typically made with actual meat anymore. Instead, you'll taste an array of sweet dried fruits and aromatic spices — which are simmered down and loaded in a pastry crust. So, when did this pie, with origins dating back to the 12th century, turn completely sweet?

According to the BBC, a mincemeat recipe in Hannah Glasse's influential 1747 cookbook, "Art of Cookery," is an early instance of meat being removed as a key ingredient from the pie filling. Black currants, apples, raisins, sugar, citrus peel, suet, and red wine took center stage in Glasse's mincemeat, instead. Fast forward to today, it's much more common to see versions of this fruity filling than ones that use meat.

Cooked meat fillings, such as beef or tongue mince, were often spiced to preserve them before the advent of refrigeration. Many also credit the sugar and alcohol in the mixture with keeping the meat fresh. However, beef is now an extremely rare ingredient to find in a mincemeat pie. Still, there's so much in a name; clearly, mincemeat is no different.