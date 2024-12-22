Is Mincemeat Always Made With Meat?
For better or worse, the mincemeat pies of today are vastly different from those of Christmas past. The key distinction is that the mincemeat filling isn't typically made with actual meat anymore. Instead, you'll taste an array of sweet dried fruits and aromatic spices — which are simmered down and loaded in a pastry crust. So, when did this pie, with origins dating back to the 12th century, turn completely sweet?
According to the BBC, a mincemeat recipe in Hannah Glasse's influential 1747 cookbook, "Art of Cookery," is an early instance of meat being removed as a key ingredient from the pie filling. Black currants, apples, raisins, sugar, citrus peel, suet, and red wine took center stage in Glasse's mincemeat, instead. Fast forward to today, it's much more common to see versions of this fruity filling than ones that use meat.
Cooked meat fillings, such as beef or tongue mince, were often spiced to preserve them before the advent of refrigeration. Many also credit the sugar and alcohol in the mixture with keeping the meat fresh. However, beef is now an extremely rare ingredient to find in a mincemeat pie. Still, there's so much in a name; clearly, mincemeat is no different.
Why do people eat mincemeat pies during Christmas?
Mince pies are a British Christmas tradition for those who love the treat's intensely sweet and spiced flavors. However, Historic U.K. points out the pie's historic religious significance, especially during the Tudor Period (1485 to 1603) when the pie's rectangular shape was believed to represent the manger in the nativity story. (They would also sometimes feature a pastry rendition of the baby Jesus.)
Modern-day mincemeat pies more closely resemble a round hand pie compared with their ancient predecessors. You can find mincemeat pies in grocery stores and bakeries during the holidays. You can also make your own at home for that freshly baked taste, although using store-bought pastry is absolutely fine.
Many stores sell jars of mincemeat that don't contain meat and are ready to use. Meanwhile, if you have time to spare, homemade mincemeat filling is a fitting option. Go the sweet route by using your favorite dried fruits, or try this savory Medieval mincemeat pie that uses pork shoulder and bacon. Either way, mincemeat pies will take your holiday spread to the next level.