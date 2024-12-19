The Indiana Restaurant That Will Take You Back To The 19th Century

You may know Indianapolis for the Colts, the Pacers, and the Indianapolis 500 (or Indy 500, that car race where the winner chugs milk like he's only vaguely aware of where his mouth is). You may not know it as a destination for quality German food. Allow us to introduce you to the Rathskeller, a German restaurant located in a building built for Indianapolis' German American community in the 19th century.

Although by now German Americans have been thoroughly assimilated into the great American melting pot, that was not the case in the 19th century. German immigrants began pouring into the country in the 1850s in search of a better life, with many of them settling in the Midwest. Major cities in the region like Chicago, Milwaukee, and, indeed, Indianapolis now had significant German American populations. As they rose in prominence and social standing, they wanted to honor their heritage. (As they still do – Oktoberfest, with its many beers, is very popular in the Midwest).