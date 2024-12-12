Stanley Just Recalled 2.6 Million Mugs. Here's What You Need To Know
If you included a trendy Stanley mug on your wish list for the holidays, you may want to make some updates. The popular beverage container brand has issued a recall of 2.6 million of its mugs due to a defect with the lids that have led to numerous reports of burn injuries from consumers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a statement detailing which specific Stanley products are being recalled. The Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs, sold in various colors and sizes since June of 2016, are the focus of this recent recall.
According to NBC News, the beverage container company has received 91 reports across the globe, with 16 coming from the U.S., that the lids of these particular mugs detach during use. From these reports, 38 total burn injuries have been reported, 11 requiring medical attention, and two of those occurred in the U.S.
The issue is that the threads on the lids can shrink when exposed to heat and torque — a fairly common occurrence with travel mugs — and this can cause the lid to detach during use. Not every single type of mug or tumbler from Stanley has been affected by this recall, so it's important to note which particular products should be avoided. The brand posted a statement on its social media detailing what to look out for and how customers can get this problem fixed. Here's what you need to know.
How to identify and what to do with a recalled Stanley mug
The Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs were sold on Amazon, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, and other stores nationwide for between $20 and $50, depending on the model. The mugs came in 12, 16, and 20-ounce sizes and in the colors white, black, and green, but to be completely sure your mug is included in the recall you should look on the bottom for the product identification number.
If the base of your Switchback mug displays the product identification number 20-01437, 20-01436, or 20-02211, it is part of the recall. Trigger Action travel mugs with the product identification number 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825, 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957, 20-02034, or 20-02746 are also part of this recall. Stanley recommends customers in possession of these mugs stop using them immediately, and go to their website to register for a replacement lid.
Unfortunately for the brand, this is not the first time its products have been part of a headline-making fiasco. There was a bit of internet drama regarding the brand back in February when some consumers reported their Stanley mugs tested positive for lead. And while not a safety issue specifically related to the product, you may have contended with dangerous crowds in October, when the brand's Wicked-themed cups had Target shoppers lining up to get their hands on the limited edition product. And don't even get us started on the woman that was arrested for stealing $2,500 worth of Stanley cups; the obsession is so real.