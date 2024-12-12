Stanley Just Recalled 2.6 Million Mugs. Here's What You Need To Know

If you included a trendy Stanley mug on your wish list for the holidays, you may want to make some updates. The popular beverage container brand has issued a recall of 2.6 million of its mugs due to a defect with the lids that have led to numerous reports of burn injuries from consumers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a statement detailing which specific Stanley products are being recalled. The Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs, sold in various colors and sizes since June of 2016, are the focus of this recent recall.

According to NBC News, the beverage container company has received 91 reports across the globe, with 16 coming from the U.S., that the lids of these particular mugs detach during use. From these reports, 38 total burn injuries have been reported, 11 requiring medical attention, and two of those occurred in the U.S.

The issue is that the threads on the lids can shrink when exposed to heat and torque — a fairly common occurrence with travel mugs — and this can cause the lid to detach during use. Not every single type of mug or tumbler from Stanley has been affected by this recall, so it's important to note which particular products should be avoided. The brand posted a statement on its social media detailing what to look out for and how customers can get this problem fixed. Here's what you need to know.