New Starbucks Creamers Rumored To Be Based On 2 Popular Drinks
Starbucks fans and at-home baristas are rejoicing over two new non-dairy creamers that will soon be hitting store shelves and digital grocery carts. According to @markie_devo, Starbucks is adding two new oat milk creamers to its non-dairy creamer roster. Each flavor is inspired by and based on drinks from the coffee company's ever-expanding menu of hot and cold beverages. Be on the lookout for Lavender Vanilla and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Oat Milk Creamers coming to national retailers near you.
Unlike the second-largest restaurant chain's current non-dairy creamer line, which blends both almond milk and oat milk into decadent flavors like Non-Dairy Hazelnut Flavored Creamer, Non-Dairy Vanilla Latte Flavored Creamer, and some seasonal non-dairy options, these brand-new flavors only contain oat milk. This is a huge win for anyone who has allergies or prefers the creamy, decadent taste of oat milk instead of almond milk in their coffee. As of this writing, release dates for the new Oat Milk Creamer duo are TBD.
Non-Dairy Creamers Inspired by Drink Menu
Both of the oat milk creamers are based on two popular handcrafted Starbucks coffee drinks. The Lavender Vanilla option draws its influence from the fan-favorite Iced Lavender Oat Milk Latte, which combines Starbucks' Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and pungent, floral lavender syrup, served over ice. The Brown Sugar Cinnamon Oat Milk Creamer is taken from the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. This espresso beverage blends Starbucks' signature Blonde Espreso with cinnamon powder, Brown Sugar Syrup, and oat milk, which is shaken well and then poured over ice.
So far, many coffee lovers are excited about Starbucks' latest creamer announcement and are looking forward to the new additions. Followers of @markie_devo were leaving happy comments and emojis, and tagging friends to spread the good news. The jury is still out on whether or not the oat milk creamers will live up to the hype — and taste — but chances are likely that they'll be pretty darn good.