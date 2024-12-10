New Starbucks Creamers Rumored To Be Based On 2 Popular Drinks

Starbucks fans and at-home baristas are rejoicing over two new non-dairy creamers that will soon be hitting store shelves and digital grocery carts. According to @markie_devo, Starbucks is adding two new oat milk creamers to its non-dairy creamer roster. Each flavor is inspired by and based on drinks from the coffee company's ever-expanding menu of hot and cold beverages. Be on the lookout for Lavender Vanilla and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Oat Milk Creamers coming to national retailers near you.

Unlike the second-largest restaurant chain's current non-dairy creamer line, which blends both almond milk and oat milk into decadent flavors like Non-Dairy Hazelnut Flavored Creamer, Non-Dairy Vanilla Latte Flavored Creamer, and some seasonal non-dairy options, these brand-new flavors only contain oat milk. This is a huge win for anyone who has allergies or prefers the creamy, decadent taste of oat milk instead of almond milk in their coffee. As of this writing, release dates for the new Oat Milk Creamer duo are TBD.