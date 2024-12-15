The Raising Cane's Ordering Trick That Instantly Elevates The Toast
Denizens of the social media streets have carved out a few unwritten rules for Caniac country. Raising Cane's is a burgeoning fast-food chain with excellent chicken fingers which have skyrocket in popularity in recent years. That's amounted to record-shattering profit margins for the Baton Rouge-based company as Cane's is projected to eclipse $4.5 billion in sales this year at its more than 850 restaurants worldwide.
That booming success has earned the billion-dollar franchise a thriving legion of fans (including Post Malone, who designed his own Raising Cane's location) who relish its relatively short, simple menu of chicken fingers, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and Cane's dipping sauce. Lovers of the box combos and Caniac meals have adopted an unofficial set of customs to maximize the deliciousness, rules that separate real Cane's heads from casuals. Much of the mantra centers on the Texas toast that comes with each order.
A thick slice of sesame pull-apart bread slathered with butter on one side and grilled on a griddle, the toast is one of the most underrated parts of the Cane's combo. Dipped in the signature sauce that serves as accoutrement to the chicken, the bread is a slice of heaven. The Cane's cult have deemed extra dipping sauce (is 32 ounces really enough?) and Texas toast to be mandatory.
Order your Raising Cane's toast 'bobbed'
Even after you swap out the coleslaw to add a second piece of toast to your combo, there's another adjustment you can make to the default settings that will enhance your Cane's experience. When you place your order, simply ask to have your bread buttered on both sides -– Cane's lovers refer to it as "bobbed."
Bobbed Cane's bread gives your Texas toast a much crispier texture that makes both sides of your slice as yummy as the outer layer of a good grilled cheese sandwich. Speaking of sandwiches, getting your Texas toast evenly buttered on both sides opens the possibilities to another tasty Cane's hack.
Use a butter knife to cut the toast in half, splitting it down the middle lengthwise. Put a couple fries and two of your hot and tender, made-to-order chicken fingers between the slices. Drizzle some sauce on top and voila... you've got yourself a self-made Cane's slider. There you have it. The possibilities abound the next time you order a Cane's meal. Make it your way and know you don't have to be contained by what's in the box. Be creative and fix it to your liking.