The Raising Cane's Ordering Trick That Instantly Elevates The Toast

Denizens of the social media streets have carved out a few unwritten rules for Caniac country. Raising Cane's is a burgeoning fast-food chain with excellent chicken fingers which have skyrocket in popularity in recent years. That's amounted to record-shattering profit margins for the Baton Rouge-based company as Cane's is projected to eclipse $4.5 billion in sales this year at its more than 850 restaurants worldwide.

That booming success has earned the billion-dollar franchise a thriving legion of fans (including Post Malone, who designed his own Raising Cane's location) who relish its relatively short, simple menu of chicken fingers, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and Cane's dipping sauce. Lovers of the box combos and Caniac meals have adopted an unofficial set of customs to maximize the deliciousness, rules that separate real Cane's heads from casuals. Much of the mantra centers on the Texas toast that comes with each order.

A thick slice of sesame pull-apart bread slathered with butter on one side and grilled on a griddle, the toast is one of the most underrated parts of the Cane's combo. Dipped in the signature sauce that serves as accoutrement to the chicken, the bread is a slice of heaven. The Cane's cult have deemed extra dipping sauce (is 32 ounces really enough?) and Texas toast to be mandatory.