The Alien Brain Shot That's Almost Too Gross-Looking To Drink

Halloween conjures visions of eerie decorations and spine-chilling cocktails, and few drinks are as unsettling as the Alien Brain shot. This shocking concoction combines different colors, different alcohols, and, most importantly, different consistencies. While some may be intrigued, others might think twice before taking a shot that resembles a medical mystery.

The Alien Brain shot is a blend of peach schnapps, blue curaçao, Bailey's, and grenadine — an interesting mix to say the least. When layered correctly, the result is an eerie combination of colors, along with a creamy cloud that's reminiscent of brain matter. Each ingredient plays a critical role in crafting the shot, so you have to be precise about the order of assembly to achieve a spooky look.

Peach Schnapps serves as the base, creating a clear foundation — "brain fluid," if you prefer an unsettling visual. Next, Bailey's adds a creamy glob that enhances the illusion. Pouring the blue curaçao on top disrupts the Bailey's, creating something that looks like it was made in a mad scientist's lab. Finally, the bright red grenadine syrup seeps through, blending with blue curaçao to look like alien blood. Present this drink at your Halloween bash, and expect partygoers to do a double take.