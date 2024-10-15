It Only Takes 4 Ingredients To Make Festive Apple Pie Shots

Nothing tastes like fall quite like an apple pie. Tucking jammy and tender apples speckled with autumnal spices beneath a hearty crust, apple pie brings the best out of the harvest season. But if you're tired of tradition and are looking for a way to harken back to fall comfort with an alcoholic kick, make a batch of these not-your-grandma's apple pie shots.

To begin, pour 1 ounce of vodka into a shot glass. Then, add one ounce of apple cider. Spray a helping of whipped cream atop the liquid, and sprinkle the shot with a pinch of ground cinnamon. Take the entire shot, and before swallowing, mix it in your mouth a few times to combine the flavors. The apple cider and cinnamon pull flavors from a traditional apple pie, the whipped cream creates an à la mode element, and the vodka introduces a boozy dimension.

If you're looking for more flavors in these shots, consider trying out different flavors of vodka. Vanilla vodka will make the shot taste sweeter. For a spicier shot, Fireball will amplify the cinnamon flavor.