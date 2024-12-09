Burger King Is Bringing Back A Cheesy Fan-Favorite Menu Item

The holiday season is usually filled with nostalgia and warm thoughts of old favorites and fast food chains are apparently no exception. Getting into the holiday spirit, Burger King has announced the return of its BK Melts. The Melts first debuted in 2022, to mixed reviews from customers. But with McDonald's teasing the return of its beloved Snack Wrap in 2025, Burger King likely has no choice but to try to deliver happy memories to customers ASAP. Starting on December 19, three different Melts items are coming to the Burger King menu nationwide including the Bacon Melt, Classic Melt, and Shroom n' Swiss melt.

Each melt is priced at $4.99 and is made using toasted bread and two Whopper Jr. patties as well as other toppings and plenty of cheese. The Bacon Melt is, of course, topped with bacon alongside caramelized onions, the brand's Stacker sauce, and American cheese. The Classic Melt is essentially the same but without bacon, while the Shroom n' Swiss Melt has Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms, and Burger King's Royal sauce.

Along with the comfort of melted cheese and bread, Burger King is bringing back its churro fries, which initially debuted last October. The churro fries will hit the menu the same day as the melts, for a limited time, and will be available in either 4, 8, or 12 pieces. If you don't recall the Melts as fondly as Burger King might hope, here's a little refresher on them.