The Decadent Dip You Should Be Spreading On Grilled Cheeses
Grilled cheeses are delicious sandwiches that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. It's a basic, oh-so-good concept from the buttery, crispy bread to the ooey-gooey cheese in the middle. You also don't have to be a professional chef to whip one up, which is a bonus when life is busy and time is limited. What's also so great about a grilled cheese sandwich is its versatility.
Because the traditional grilled cheese sandwich requires only three ingredients, the opportunities for incorporating other ingredients to enhance its flavor and presentation are endless. While adding different varieties of cheese or vegetables is a typical go-to when elevating this classic, adding a dip is another way to ensure your grilled cheese is extra delicious. You may envision something creamy and decadent, but if you're in the mood for a spicy addition, you must try buffalo chicken dip on your next sandwich.
Adding the dip to your grilled cheese
If you've ever made buffalo chicken dip for a Superbowl party or get-together, you'll know it's pretty easy to whip up. A basic mix of cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works best), cream cheese, hot sauce, and chopped onion is microwaved until heated through (it should only take about 45 seconds, depending on your microwave's power). Make your favorite buffalo chicken dip recipe, and while waiting for it to warm up, heat a medium-sized skillet on the stovetop with olive oil, prep your favorite bread with butter, and place your preferred cheese on the bread.
Once all of your components are ready, spread the warm buffalo chicken dip on the cheese and close the sandwich. Cook both sides until crisp, the way you usually would, and there you'll have it: a new recipe for a spicy yet savory grilled cheese sandwich!