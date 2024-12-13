Adele's Ideal Last Meal Comes From An Iconic Fast Food Giant
At some point in our lives, we are asked –- or we ask ourselves -– what we'd want our last meal to be. The question is as morbid as it is fascinating, as it gives insight into someone's presumed desires moments before their death. Throughout the long and storied history of ritualistic last meals over the centuries, the spectrum of both literal and theoretical final dishes is as vast as you could ever imagine.
For 16-time Grammy Award winner Adele, the question was brought up during a video shoot with British Vogue back in 2021. The video, which revolved around Adele guessing what quintessentially British cuisine she was eating, featured plenty of Adele's food takes, including what she considered to be her ideal last meal at the time.
Was she going to go with an exquisite meal that she'd always wanted to try, a homemade recipe from when she was young, or a tried-and-true comfort dish that would satisfy her final cravings? Well, she ultimately went with the latter, passing on a potentially divine or sentimental dish to instead select her typical McDonald's order as her ideal last meal.
Adele wants a three-course meal from the fast food giant, McDonald's
McDonald's is a simple yet understandable choice from Adele, who felt little need to explain her choice in the now-famous British Vogue video. As for the order itself, she said she often got the same thing from the fast food chain and would continue to do so even if it was moments before her death. "My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget [sic], a Big Mac, and fries," Adele revealed, "That's my three-course [meal]."
Even if you consider McDonald's to be an underwhelming last meal, you can't deny the fact that Adele made sure to pick arguably the three most legendary fast food items off the chain's menu, albeit without a one-of-a-kind McDonald's Coca-Cola to help wash it all down. The Grammy Award winner also noted that, at the time of the video, she would eat those three items from McDonald's at least once a week, further revealing her love for the world-famous fast food restaurant.
Plus, Adele's in good company when it comes to selecting a dish from her favorite fast food place as her last meal. Among some other items, Tom Hanks selected an In-N-Out burger as part of his last meal, while Post Malone has gone on record to say his final dish would need to include Raising Canes' chicken tenders to be complete.