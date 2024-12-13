Adele's Ideal Last Meal Comes From An Iconic Fast Food Giant

At some point in our lives, we are asked –- or we ask ourselves -– what we'd want our last meal to be. The question is as morbid as it is fascinating, as it gives insight into someone's presumed desires moments before their death. Throughout the long and storied history of ritualistic last meals over the centuries, the spectrum of both literal and theoretical final dishes is as vast as you could ever imagine.

For 16-time Grammy Award winner Adele, the question was brought up during a video shoot with British Vogue back in 2021. The video, which revolved around Adele guessing what quintessentially British cuisine she was eating, featured plenty of Adele's food takes, including what she considered to be her ideal last meal at the time.

Was she going to go with an exquisite meal that she'd always wanted to try, a homemade recipe from when she was young, or a tried-and-true comfort dish that would satisfy her final cravings? Well, she ultimately went with the latter, passing on a potentially divine or sentimental dish to instead select her typical McDonald's order as her ideal last meal.