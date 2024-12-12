The Critical Thing To Remember When Packing Booze In Your Carry-On Bag

If you plan to visit a winery or distillery while on vacation, you may go wild in the gift shop and then need to figure out how to lug all those boozy purchases onto your return flight home. That new bottle of wine will have to fly in your checked bag, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has specific requirements for how much booze can travel via carry-on.

Any liquor carried on is limited to a mini bottle — the size equal to what you may be served on the plane. These bottles are regulated by the same standards as other liquids and must comfortably fit within a quart-size bag. This can be an everyday Ziploc bag or any of the TSA-approved clear plastic toiletry bags on the market; you just have to be able to fully close the bag with all of your liquids inside.

Any mini bottles brought onboard the plane must arrive and remain unopened. This extends to any drinks you may have at the airport bar, as to-go cups of alcohol can't be carried onboard a plane. Passengers must be of legal drinking age in the airline's home country to travel with liquor bottles, but you are not allowed to consume the alcohol you bring on board. Many airlines offer a variety of liquors that can be purchased at appropriate times during travel, and flight attendants will not overserve drinkers, so travelers can breathe easy knowing their fellow passengers won't get too drunk or rowdy.