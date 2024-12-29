Why Hanukkah Celebrations Are So Rich With Chocolate Coins

Christmas may have its cookies, but Hanukkah is all about latke toppings and sufganiyot (traditionally jelly donuts but you can switch up the fillings). One well-known sweet item associated with Hanukkah is the foil-wrapped, coin-shaped chocolate known as gelt. What's the deal with this stuff, anyway? Candy money might seem like an odd holiday tradition, although it's certainly no weirder than shepherd's crook-shaped candy canes (especially clam-flavored ones). Once upon a time, though, the coins weren't chocolate, but real currency.

The inspiration behind Hanukkah gelt coins may have come from the Maccabees, who distributed the spoils of war to widows and orphans once they'd reclaimed their temple (which is pretty much the reason for the season). In the 18th century, traveling rabbis would be paid with coins at Hanukkah, but over time this changed into the practice of giving coins to children. Some Jewish communities would also tip tradespeople on the holiday in a custom similar to that carried out on Boxing Day. In the 20th century, as the holiday's focus shifted more toward children, the coins morphed into chocolate ones, and they have remained this way ever since. After all, no matter what four out of five dentists may say, chocolate is a much cheaper gift than gold.