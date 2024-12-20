The Toasty Addition You Never Knew Your Ice Cream Was Missing

Ice cream is one of the most malleable desserts in the world. Its multitude of variations and flavors have grown far beyond the original chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla, now including delicious and bizarre flavors such as moose tracks and Hidden Valley Ranch (for some reason). Combine that with ice cream's ability to be complemented by so many different unique toppings, and you get an unequivocally diverse and delicious dessert.

But, when it comes to upgrading and improving desserts like ice cream, we can always go further. In a world of elaborate toppings that wildly change the taste of a bowl of ice cream, one ingredient can enhance your creamy treat's taste without completely overhauling the dessert. That ingredient is none other than breadcrumbs, which can be integrated into your ice cream in numerous different ways to make a big difference to the end result.

So, how does this household item lend itself so well to one of America's favorite desserts? Well, it's all about that toasty taste that ingrains itself into the ice cream and makes it a one-of-a-kind addition to the treat.