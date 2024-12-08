The Discontinued Dairy Queen Treat You Can Only Get At One Location
Dairy Queen has become synonymous with its iconic Blizzards (which preceded the McFlurry) since their introduction in 1985, captivating fast food enthusiasts across the nation. And yet, the extensive menu — featuring everything from burgers and fries to an array of frozen treats — makes it challenging for the chain to retain all of its offerings. As the fast food landscape evolves, chains often rotate items to maintain customer interest in new and seasonal flavors. However, one particular Dairy Queen in Moorhead, Minnesota, has chosen to embrace its dated menu, defying the trend of discontinuation.
Hidden in Moorhead is the 75-year-old Dairy Queen franchise that proudly serves a nostalgic favorite — the Monkey Tail. This chocolate-covered frozen banana treat first appeared in the 1960s and has since been phased out at most Dairy Queens. However, this particular franchise has made it a point to keep the vintage delight in regular rotation, allowing patrons to experience a taste of the past. The Moorhead location's commitment to preserving such a unique item shows its dedication to not only maintain a unique twist to its shop but also a connection with Dairy Queen's history.
It's more than just a treat
The Moorhead Dairy Queen doesn't stop with just the Monkey Tail. When Dairy Queen called it quits on blueberry, banana, and butterscotch toppings, this store kept them on the menu, allowing fans to indulge in these past favorites. In addition to these toppings, the franchise offers old-fashioned sodas and the iconic chipper sandwiches, which are ice cream sandwiches made from chocolate chip cookies dipped into chocolate — a chocolate lover's dream.
As for the store itself, visiting the Moorhead Dairy Queen is like stepping back in time. The store has kept the original Dairy Queen design, complete with a walk-up window, and opens each year on March 1st. While it may not be the oldest Dairy Queen — that title belongs to the 1940 location in Joliet, Illinois — this franchise uniquely combines historical charm with classic treats. After being in operation since 1949, it's no wonder they want to keep the magic of old-time favorites alive. Whether you're after a secret menu blizzard or a discontinued treat, Moorhead seems to be the place to go — which means it might just be the place to go after we're done checking out all the exciting new foods at the Minnesota State Fair.