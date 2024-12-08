The Discontinued Dairy Queen Treat You Can Only Get At One Location

Dairy Queen has become synonymous with its iconic Blizzards (which preceded the McFlurry) since their introduction in 1985, captivating fast food enthusiasts across the nation. And yet, the extensive menu — featuring everything from burgers and fries to an array of frozen treats — makes it challenging for the chain to retain all of its offerings. As the fast food landscape evolves, chains often rotate items to maintain customer interest in new and seasonal flavors. However, one particular Dairy Queen in Moorhead, Minnesota, has chosen to embrace its dated menu, defying the trend of discontinuation.

Hidden in Moorhead is the 75-year-old Dairy Queen franchise that proudly serves a nostalgic favorite — the Monkey Tail. This chocolate-covered frozen banana treat first appeared in the 1960s and has since been phased out at most Dairy Queens. However, this particular franchise has made it a point to keep the vintage delight in regular rotation, allowing patrons to experience a taste of the past. The Moorhead location's commitment to preserving such a unique item shows its dedication to not only maintain a unique twist to its shop but also a connection with Dairy Queen's history.