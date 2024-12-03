'Tis The Season To Play A Hallmark Holiday Movie Drinking Game

There are two types of people in the world: Those who adore Hallmark holiday movies and those who abhor them. A few years ago, I gifted my mom a pair of socks — one read, "If you can read this," and in a swirly font, the other added, "I'm watching a Hallmark Christmas movie." Needless to say, my mom and I are Hallmark holiday movie fanatics. But not everyone is like us. Some turn into Scrooges while they ridicule the movies' poor acting and predictable plotlines (I admit the movies aren't great — but that's their charm!). This holiday season, get everyone to enjoy seasonal Hallmark movies with a drinking game. A drinking game suits anyone on the Hallmark-holiday-movie-enjoyment spectrum, either amping up the holiday cheer as you smile at the TV or easing the pain as you cringe at the cheesiness.

A common characteristic of most Hallmark holiday movies is that if you've seen one, you've seen most because they share similar character arcs and plot trajectories — so, you can play this drinking game over and over again until even your most Hallmark-obsessed guests are sick of the movies. Sit by a crackling fire, make some holiday cocktails or grab some seasonal drinks, turn on any Hallmark holiday movie, and get your bah humbug buddies in the spirit with this drinking game. If you need any advice on what movie to put on, check out the best Hallmark Christmas movies and the drinks that go along with them.