Why Willie Nelson Is A Pretty Big Deal At Texas Roadhouse

There's nothing more Texan than country artist Willie Nelson, so perhaps it's not too surprising that there's a legitimate connection between the "Red Headed Stranger" and chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse. However, you may be surprised to learn that the Southwest-themed restaurant's headquarters isn't even based in its namesake state, but rather, Kentucky. So how did Willie end up with his own section at each and every one of the hundreds of brick-and-mortar restaurants? It all goes back to friendships and farmers.

Kentuckian Kent Taylor, the late founder of Texas Roadhouse, was a local legend himself. He began with a dream of an affordable restaurant that served "Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, and Ice-Cold Beer." Restaurant lore has it that he pitched the idea more than 80 times, once even chasing down baseball star Larry Bird (unsuccessfully) in an airport to ask for funding. He finally got his wish after famously sketching his restaurant idea on a cocktail napkin for his first funders, local doctors who lived close to his town of Louisville. Texas Roadhouse officially launched in Clarksville, Indiana, on February 17, 1993, and quickly became famous for its affordable steaks and homemade buttery rolls.

Though the fastest-growing chain restaurant takes pains to imbue a bit of homegrown flavor to its decor (the murals that line every wall are custom-made for each community), there's certainly one "corner" in each restaurant that's considered a staple. This shrine of sorts, humbly called "Willie's Corner," celebrates Nelson's achievements in country music with concert posters, T-shirts, and even a guitar-shaped neon sign.