Think Twice Before Buying A Product With A 'Made With Real Fruit' Label

Fruits and vegetables are an important part of our diet and eating the right amount of them can improve our health. As well as being super hydrating, almost all fruits contain essential nutrients like vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. So, it's no wonder that we try to make consuming fruit as easy as possible. However, sometimes cutting corners can work against us, especially if you're trying to hit your recommended five-a-day by eating items that have a "made with real fruit" label. Turns out, these products legally don't have to contain very much fruit at all.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't currently have any stipulations about exactly how much fruit a company needs to include in a product before they can make a "made with real fruit" claim on the label. This means that the super healthy granola bar you've been eating every morning — the strawberry one made with "real fruit" — might only contain a very tiny amount of strawberry and instead rely heavily on artificial flavors and purees. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics went so far as to urge the FDA to review the requirements for "made with real fruit" labels in 2018, but there have yet to be any concrete changes.