Why Alternative Milk Curdles In Coffee And How To Prevent It

It's becoming more common for consumers to turn to dairy alternatives for their morning cup of joe. Whether due to allergies, health goals, or personal preferences, alternative milk options are making a splash in the market. Brands like Chobani's Oat Milk and Blue Diamond's Almond Breeze are gaining ground in the alternative milk industry, while even retailers like Trader Joe's have gotten in the game. No matter your milk, all coffee drinkers can agree that curdled milk is a surefire way to ruin a morning. Alternative milk seems to curdle in coffee more often than regular milk due to differences in temperature and pH, but there are simple fixes to help prevent this!

To understand how to prevent curdled milk, it's important to understand why it curdles in the first place. Coffee is naturally acidic, with a pH of about 4.85 to 5.10, which is partially where the drink gets its signature flavor. The shock when mixing acidic coffee with basic or alkaline level milk is a major contributor to the chemical reaction that causes curdling with alternatives like soy or oat milk, which have varying pH levels.

Another reason for curdled milk is temperature. When the hot, acidic pH of coffee meets the cold, basic, or alkaline pH of alternative milk, the temperature difference speeds up the chemical process called protein denaturation and leads to curdled milk. Depending on the kind of alternative milk you prefer, there are easy adjustments you can make to enjoy your coffee curdle-free.