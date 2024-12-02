Steak And Lemonade Is A Classic Combo With Chicago Roots

Anybody from Chicago's hardscrabble South and West sides who's ever craved a greasy, late night snack is well acquainted with those shady takeout joints that dot every other corner in the city's roughest neighborhoods. Don't be alarmed by the outer shell, these establishments are cornerstones of the Chicago street foodscape and serve as unsung gems of the city's world class dining scene. A veritable network of chicken shacks and hoagie shops that stay open into the wee hours of the morning, serving up everything from wings to "Gym Shoe" sandwiches, pizza puffs, gyros, shrimp platters, fully-loaded polish sausages, and super tacos.

From the fertile soil of these fast-food huts nestled in the hood grew a slew of locally owned restaurants that specialize in the unique pairing of steak and lemonade. A cheesesteak sandwich griddled with shaved beef, topped with onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato slices and melted cheese; all stuffed into a hoagie roll with mayo spread along the innards. The lemonade is a sweet, snow cone-like treat mixed with syrupy flavors like cherry, grape, orange or pineapple. It's a combo that's served as a winning formula for hundreds of Chicagoland eateries over the past 30 years, and one that's been a recipe for success in other states throughout the Midwest. The steak-and-lemonade concept has spread to Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, and as far out as Kentucky. But it's roots are firmly entrenched in a rich tradition of Chi Town takeout that features iconic franchises like Harold's Chicken and JJ Fish.