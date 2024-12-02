Can You Use Glass Cookware On The Stovetop?

Choosing the right cooking tools is a serious business. Glass cookware is a favorite in many kitchens because it has a clean look and can go from oven to table. However, using glass on the stovetop is a different matter altogether. The problem comes down to how glass reacts to rapid temperature changes.

You know how there are some things in life where you can bend the rules and still be okay? Well, this isn't one of them. You might already make a ton of mistakes on the stovetop with your metal pans, but you can't afford to get too relaxed with glass. Just because a piece of glass cookware is technically heat resistant, it doesn't mean you can use it like all your other pots.

So, can you use glass cookware on a stove? Technically, yes. Should you use glass cookware on a stove? That's down to the individual cook and the type of cookware. If you're cautious and attentive, you should be fine as long as you follow the manufacturer's instructions. The appeal of clear pots and pans often starts and stops with aesthetics, but glass cookware also comes with limitations (and potential safety hazards) that are important to understand.