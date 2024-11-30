The Trick To Make Your Breakfast Bagels Even Better

Bagels and cream cheese are a classic breakfast combo. But people take their bagels in a variety of ways and battles over food preferences are notoriously hard-fought. Do you want a big, salty New York bagel or would you rather have a smaller, sweeter Montreal bagel? Do you prefer the bread toasted or not?

Toasting bread is a common culinary trick to boost flavor, but to some, toasting bagels is anathema. However, if you are partial to a toasted breakfast bagel, consider putting the cream cheese on first, before your bread meets the heat.

It should go without saying that this breakfast trick is inadvisable in a pop-up toaster. The cream cheese will stick to the metal grates that hold your bread vertically in place which would be a nightmare to clean. Don't try it on a conveyor belt toaster oven at a hotel's free breakfast, either. But with an air fryer — yes, an air fryer can toast bread — toasting the cream cheese may be the bagel switch-up you didn't know you needed.